MusicNow Festival 2010

Mar 30 - Apr 01 2010

Cincinnati, Ohio (Memorial Hall)

$20.00

MusicNOW invites contemporary music and artists that take risks and do not fit neatly into categories. Performances have included festival-only collaborations, world premieres and sold out audiences.

Joanna Newsom
Official
Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver)
Official
St. Vincent
Official
yMusic
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

