Musink 2019

Festival NRMAL is an annual music festival taking place in Mexico City, Mexico. The 2019 edition is scheduled for March 2nd.
Lollapalooza Argentina is returning March 29th-31st, 2019 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The festival will feature an eclectic lineup of top talent from around the world including an array of local artists.
Lollapalooza Chile is returning March 29th-31st, 2019 at O’Higgins Park in Santiago. The festival will feature an eclectic lineup of top talent from around the world including an array of local artists.
The band will release a new album, The Verdict, on March 1st.
Treefort Music Fest is an annual music and arts festival featuring nearly 400 bands plus film, art, comedy, yoga, and more across multiple venues in downtown Boise in March. The 2019 edition goes down March 20th-24th.
The extreme metal trek kicks off February 17th in San Antonio, Texas.
The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a Florida non-profit corporation that organizes an annual music festival in downtown Tampa the second weekend of March and supports music education throughout its Recycled Tunes program. The 2019 festival takes place in Curtis Hixon …
The 13-date leg kicks off in mid-March.
In anticipation of a new project dropping later this summer.