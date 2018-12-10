MUSINK 2019

Mar 08 - Mar 10 2019

Costa Mesa, California (OC Fair & Event Center)

$79.00 (GA); $199.50 (VIP)

Travis Barker’s MUSINK, presented by KROQ, returns to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA Friday, March 8, Saturday March 9 and Sunday, March 10 for its 12th year as the premier festival bringing together the best of music, tattoos, and cars.

Anti-Flag
Official
Bleeding Through
Official
Dead Kennedys
Official
Fear
Official
H09909
Official
Hatebreed
Official
Limp Bizkit
Official
Sick Of It All
Official
Suicidal Tendencies
Official
TSOL
Official
Travis Barker (Drum & DJ Set)
Official
VooDoo Glow Skulls
Official

