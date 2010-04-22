MUTEK 2010

Book tickets

Jun 02 - Jun 06 2010

Montreal, Quebec

$141 (WEEKEND PASS); $220 (PASSPORT)

Founded in 2000, MUTEK is an international festival organization dedicated to the promotion of electronic music and the digital arts. Its central platform is an annual five-day event in Montreal that takes place in late May and early June. Each year, more than 100 artists, panelists, and industry professionals participate in what has become a leading event of its kind in North America.

Other years
Freida Abtan
Official
Actress
Official
Attentat
Official
Ben Frost
Official
Brandt Brauer Frick
Official
Carl Michael Von Hausswolff
Official
Cheap and Deep
Official
Chris Hreno
Official
Chris McNamara presents Nospectacle
Official
D Numbers
Official
DJ Koze
Official
Dave Aju
Official
Demdike Stare
Official
Diegors
Official
Dixon
Official
Guillaume & the Coutu Dumonts
Official
Henrik Schwarz
Official
Hrdvsion
Official
Ikonika
Official
Jacek Sienkiewicz
Official
Jon Hopkins
Official
King Midas Sound
Official
Konque
Official
Krill.Minima
Official
Marsen Jules
Official
Matmos
Official
Minilogue
Official
Moritz Von Oswald Trio
Official
Mossa
Official
Mouse On Mars
Official
Nathan Fake
Official
Nicolas Jaar
Official
Nurse With Wound
Official
Orphx
Official
Overcast Sound
Official
Paul Kalkbrenner
Official
Pimmon
Official
Rebolledo
Official
San Proper
Official
Shed
Official
Smirk
Official
The Caretaker
Official
The Caretaker
Official
Theo Parrish
Official
Thierry Gauthier
Official
Tim Hecker
Official
Vladislav Delay
Official
WoO + Incredible Bob
Official
[The User]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Las Rageous Music Festival 2018

After a successful debut in 2017, which drew rock and metal fans from around the world with sellout crowds of 10,000 each day, Las Rageous returns for its second year on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st. The two-day …

by April 22, 2010, 3:03pm
0 comments
Record Store Crawl
Record store crawls are a thing and they’re taking over the US beginning next month

The event will allow music diehards to explore record stores in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Portland, Chicago, and Nashville.

by March 07, 2018, 5:07pm
1 comment
North Sea Jazz Festival 2018

Since its inception in 1976, The North Sea Jazz Festival has built an unrivalled reputation as one of the world’s most unique and eclectic events which attracts music fans from across the globe. This year, the organisation will present more …

by April 22, 2010, 3:03pm
0 comments
Arroyo Seco Weekend 2018

Following a hugely successful, sold out inaugural year in 2017, Goldenvoice has unveiled its line up for this summer’s Arroyo Seco Weekend. Coming June 23rd and 24th to the shady oaks and parkland of Brookside next to the iconic Rose …

by
0 comments
Glastonbury Festival, photo by Maja Smiejowska
Glastonbury is banning plastic water bottles

When the UK festival returns in 2019, it will come with a new site-wide rule.

by February 19, 2018, 3:10pm
0 comments
Win VIP passes to Firefly Music Festival 2018

Catch Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, The Killers SZA, MGMT, and even Warren G in Delaware.

by February 13, 2018, 4:41pm
2 comments
The Cure’s Robert Smith to curate Meltdown Festival 2018

Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”

by February 06, 2018, 9:50am
0 comments
Oya Festival 2018

Norway’s premier music festival Øya returns next summer to the beautiful Tøyenparken, Oslo from August 7th – 11th 2018. From humble beginnings, Øya has cemented its enviable reputation as one of the most critically respected events in the summer music …

by April 22, 2010, 3:03pm
0 comments
MUSINK 2018

As the premier festival bringing together the best of music, tattoos, and cars, Travis Barker’s MUSINK, presented by KROQ, returns to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA Friday, March 16, Saturday March 17 and Sunday, March …

by
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo