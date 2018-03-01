Nelsonville Music Festival 2018

Pitchfork Music Festival is a three-day independent music festival staged each summer by Pitchfork Media. The 2018 edition goes down July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park.
The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, Blood Orange, and Japandroids are also set to play the Chicago festival.
Rock Werchter is an annual music festival held in the village of Werchter since 1976 and is a large sized annual rock music festival. The festival takes place across four days, drawing over 150,000 people.
The lineup includes Death Cab for Cutie, Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples, tUnE-yArDs, and more.
Travelers’ Rest is a two-day music festival put on by The Decemberists in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana. The 2018 edition goes down August 4th-5th.
TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2018 and will be extending its music offering across two weekends from June 29th – July 1st and July 6th – 8th.
The Memphis-based festival also boasts Tyler the Creator, Alanis Morissette, Incubus, The Flaming Lips, Cake, Franz Ferdinand, and more.
Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.
