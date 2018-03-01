Nelsonville Music Festival 2018

May 31 - Jun 03 2018

Nelsonville, Ohio (Hocking College)

$130 (GA); $350 (VIP)

The 14th annual Nelsonville Music Festival takes place May 31-June 3, 2018 at Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. NMF18 is presented by Stuart’s Opera House.

Alvvays
Ani DiFranco
Antibalas
Bedouine
Charlie Parr
Earthless
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic [NEW]
Haley Heynderickx [NEW]
Kevin Morby
Michael Nau
Middle Kids
Mission Temple Fireworks Revival featuring Paul Thorn & Band and Blind Boys of Alabama
Nick Waterhouse [NEW]
Sunflower Bean
The Black Angels [NEW]
The Decemberists
The Gories [NEW]
The Weather Station [NEW]
Twain
Wooden Shjips
