Neon Desert Music FestivalBook tickets
May 26 - May 27 2018
El Paso, Texas (Various Venues)
$119 (GA); $275 (VIP)
Neon Desert is a multi-day music festival held each year on Memorial Day weekend in El Paso, Texas. From the festival’s inception in 2009, Neon Desert Music Festival has continuously strived to be a yearly music event for El Paso by El Pasoans, while providing the local artistic community with an outlet to showcase their talents alongside national and international headliners. Featuring multiple outdoor stages, local and regional artist displays, and a diverse music lineup with acts from across the globe, Neon Desert Music Festival continues to be the Southwest’s premier music festival every Memorial Day weekend.