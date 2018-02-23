Neon Desert Music Festival

Book tickets

May 26 - May 27 2018

El Paso, Texas (Various Venues)

$119 (GA); $275 (VIP)

Official Website

Neon Desert is a multi-day music festival held each year on Memorial Day weekend in El Paso, Texas. From the festival’s inception in 2009, Neon Desert Music Festival has continuously strived to be a yearly music event for El Paso by El Pasoans, while providing the local artistic community with an outlet to showcase their talents alongside national and international headliners. Featuring multiple outdoor stages, local and regional artist displays, and a diverse music lineup with acts from across the globe, Neon Desert Music Festival continues to be the Southwest’s premier music festival every Memorial Day weekend.

Other years
At the Drive-In
Official
Bomba Estereo
Official
Boogie
Official
Buddy
Official
Cafe Tacvba
Official
Cardi B
Official
Cuco
Official
Cults
Official
Dillon Francis
Official
EarthGang
Official
Farruko
Official
GTA
Official
Gucci Mane
Official
LANY
Official
Lecrae
Official
Little Jesus
Official
Malaa
Official
Martin Garrix
Official
NAO
Official
Nick Hirsch
Official
Playboi Carti
Official
The Drums
Official
Third Eye Blind
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

