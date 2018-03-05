Newport Folk Festival 2018

Book tickets

Jul 27 - Jul 29 2018

Newport, Rhode Island (Fort Adams Park)

SOLD OUT

Official Website

The Newport Folk Festival is an American folk-oriented music festival in Newport, Rhode Island, which began in July 1959. The festival is often considered one of the first modern music festivals in America and remains a focal point in the ever-expanding genre of “folk” music.

Other years
Bedouine
Official
Colter Wall
Official
Courtney Barnett
Official
Darlingside
Official
Fantastic Negrito
Official
Gary Clark Jr.
Official
Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam
Official
Passenger
Official
Phoebe Bridgers
Official
Rachel & Vilray
Official
Sturgill Simpson
Official
Tank and the Bangas
Official
The War and Treaty
Official
The Weather Station
Official
Tyler Childers
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Best Kept Secret Festival 2018

The Best Kept Secret festival is a three-day music festival held inside the Safaripark Beekse Bergen, within the village of Hilvarenbeek in the south of the Netherlands.

Best Kept Secret is a music festival with a line-up in which big …

by March 05, 2018, 6:30pm
0 comments
Courtney Barnett, photo by Philip Cosores
Courtney Barnett announces 2018 North American summer tour dates

In support of her forthcoming second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel.

by February 20, 2018, 10:36am
0 comments
Fleet Foxes, photo by Philip Cosores
Fleet Foxes add new dates to sprawling 2018 headlining tour of North America

Joining them for a majority of the dates is folk-pop artist Amen Dunes.

by February 15, 2018, 10:51am
0 comments
Courtnery Barnett, photo by Pooneh Ghana
Courtney Barnett announces new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, shares video for lead single “Nameless, Faceless”: Watch

Aussie rocker will unveil the LP during a series of intimate shows this summer.

by
0 comments
Homecoming Festival 2018

The National return home to Cincinnati this spring, hosting a weekend celebration of music, art, and cultural connections. The band will perform two unique sets over two days at Smale Park. Each day will feature curated support from 20+ acts …

by March 05, 2018, 6:30pm
0 comments
Win VIP passes to Firefly Music Festival 2018

Catch Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, The Killers SZA, MGMT, and even Warren G in Delaware.

by February 13, 2018, 4:41pm
2 comments
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
4 comments
Chromeo enlist The-Dream for sexy new song “Bedroom Calling”: Stream

Plus, the Funk Lordz have mapped out phase one of their Head Over Heels world tour.

by January 29, 2018, 10:30am
0 comments
The Big Four Shuffle: All Hail the New Music Festival Kings

It’s time to start planning your year around these names.

by January 23, 2018, 12:00am
2 comments
Photos
Submit your photo