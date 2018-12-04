Newport Folk Festival 2019

Melt! Festival is one of the biggest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 19th-21st.
Taking place in Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival has grown year-on-year thanks to the appreciation and support of the music fans and festival goers for their uniquely curated events. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.
Open’er is a music festival taking place on the north coast of Poland. The 2019 festival goes down July 2nd-5th.
Central Texas’s only spring festival offering bluegrass, folk, and Americana performers on three stages over four days, Old Settler’s Music Festival takes place April 11th-14th, 2019 in Tilmon, Texas. 2019 will mark the festival’s second year in its new home …
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an annual four-day music festival developed and produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment; since its first year, it has been held at what is now Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm …
Benicàssim Festival is an annual music festival in Benicàssim, Spain. The 2019 edition goes down July 18th-21st.
Plus, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Brandi Carlile, Moses Sumney, and more.
Surprise appearances, iconic covers, and one-time-only collaborations once more set Newport apart from the pack.
