Noise Pop 2018

San Francisco, California (Various Venues)

$145 - $399

Official Website

Noise Pop Festival is an annual celebration of independent culture in the Bay Area, which over the course of a week, from Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, transforms the Bay Area into festival grounds with multiple events taking place across the city each night. This year badges will go further than ever before as access to the film screening events, which had required a separate badge or tickets previously, will be included with the overall Noise Pop badge, allowing attendees to pack in even more into their festival experience.