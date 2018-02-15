Noise Pop 2018

Feb 19 - Feb 25 2018

San Francisco, California (Various Venues)

$145 - $399

Noise Pop Festival is an annual celebration of independent culture in the Bay Area, which over the course of a week, from Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, transforms the Bay Area into festival grounds with multiple events taking place across the city each night. This year badges will go further than ever before as access to the film screening events, which had required a separate badge or tickets previously, will be included with the overall Noise Pop badge, allowing attendees to pack in even more into their festival experience.

Alex Cameron
Amy Shark
Bahamas
Ben UFO
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Built to Spill (performs Keep It Like A Secret)
Bully
Cuco
Death Valley Girls
Dengue Fever
Doug Martsch (Built to Spill)
Enter Shikari
G Perico
Geographer
Girlpool
Grails
Ha Ha Tonka
Ian Sweet
Inara George (of The Bird and the Bee)
Japanese Breakfast
Jay Electronica
Jay Som
Jeff Rosenstock
Jessy Lanza (DJ set)
Langhorne Slim
Lemuria
Madlib (DJ set)
Mary Lattimore
Melkbelly
Milk Teeth
Mister Heavenly
Mount Eerie
NO
Night Beats
ODDSAC
Orson Welles' "Too Much Johnson" with live soundtrack by William Tyler
Palehound
Parquet Courts
Real Estate
Robert Rich Sleep Concert
Rostam
San Fermin with Magik*Magik Orchestra
Sevdaliza
Shabazz Palaces
Shamir
Sudan Archives
Superchunk
The Album Leaf
The Coathangers
The Dodos performing The Visitor [NEW]
The Fresh & Onlys
The Hotelier
The Weather Station
Toro Y Moi (DJ set)
Tune-Yards
Ty Dolla $ign
Waxahatchee
Weaves
Why?
Zomby
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

