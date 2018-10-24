Noise Pop 2019

San Francisco, California (Various Venues)

$149 - $850

Noise Pop Festival is an annual celebration of independent culture in the Bay Area, which over the course of a week, from Monday, February 25 to Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 transforms the Bay Area into festival grounds with multiple events taking place across the city each night. As with last year, access to film screenings and film events will also be included with the general Noise Pop badge, which in previous years had required a separate badge or tickets. This additional perk allows badge-holders to get more out of their festival experience than ever before.

