Feb 25 - Mar 03 2019

San Francisco, California (Various Venues)

Noise Pop Festival is an annual celebration of independent culture in the Bay Area, which over the course of a week, from Monday, February 25 to Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 transforms the Bay Area into festival grounds with multiple events taking place across the city each night. As with last year, access to film screenings and film events will also be included with the general Noise Pop badge, which in previous years had required a separate badge or tickets. This additional perk allows badge-holders to get more out of their festival experience than ever before.

Albert Hammond Jr.
Official
Baths
Official
Beirut
Official
Bob Mould
Official
Caroline Rose
Official
Club Night
Official
Current Joys
Official
Haley Heynderickx
Official
Helado Negro
Official
Jason Lytle (of Grandaddy)
Official
Kamaal Williams
Official
Kilo
Official
My Brightest Diamond
Official
Oh Pep!
Official
Teenage Fanclub
Official
VHS Collection
Official

Noise Pop 2019
