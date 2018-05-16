North Coast Music Festival 2018

Book tickets

Aug 31 - Sep 02 2018

Chicago, Illinois (Union Park)

$129 (GA); $199 (VIP)

Official Website

North Coast Music Festival returns to Union Park in Chicago, Illinois on August 31 through September 2, 2018. The fully immersive three-day festival will welcome Coasties to experience and discover dance music, hip-hop and rock-bands across four curated stage.

Other years
North Coast Festival 2018
Axwell ^ Ingrosso
Official
Barclay Crenshaw
Official
Cashmere Cat
Official
Cousin Stizz
Official
Crywolf
Official
DJ Snake
Official
DVSN
Official
Edamame
Official
Gramatik
Official
Jacob Banks
Official
Jamiroquai
Official
Kami
Official
Lil Skies
Official
Lil Xan
Official
Midnight Conspiracy
Official
Miguel
Official
Monte Booker
Official
Moon Taxi
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Nombe
Official
RL Grime
Official
Rapsody
Official
Robert DeLong
Official
Smokepurpp
Official
Snails
Official
Tauk
Official
The Cool Kids (DJ Set)
Official
The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal
Official
The Revivalists
Official
The Strumbellas
Official
Two Friends
Official
Vulfpeck
Official
Yellow Claw
Official
Yheti
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Liz Phair headshot
Liz Phair announces Amps On the Lawn Tour of North America

Following an intimate run of summer tour dates, Phair will embark on a more expansive headlining outing in celebration of Exile in Guyville’s 20th anniversary.

by May 15, 2018, 1:24pm
0 comments
Music Tastes Good 2018
Music Tastes Good Festival 2018

Music Tastes Good, the mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival, returns to Marina Green Park, along the picturesque Downtown Long Beach shoreline, on September 29 and 30th, and will be headlined by none other than iconic British New Wave …

by May 16, 2018, 5:03pm
0 comments
A Ship in the Woods
A Ship in the Woods Festival 2018

From June 16th – 17th 2018, A SHIP IN THE WOODS will present its inaugural music and art festival within the 50-acre oak grove of Felicita County Park in Escondido, California, situated in North County San Diego.

The mission of …

by
0 comments
Open’er Festival 2018

The Open’er Festival is a music festival which takes place on the North coast of Poland, in Gdynia. The main organizer of the festival is the concert agency Alter Art.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by
0 comments
Neurosis and Converge
Neurosis and Converge reunite for North American tour dates

Amenra will also take part in the 14-date summer trek.

by March 20, 2018, 5:10pm
0 comments
David Byrne, photo by Jody Rogac
David Byrne adds new dates to massive American Utopia world tour

A new leg of US dates scheduled for September and October, including a run of East Coast shows stretching from Maine to Florida.

by March 14, 2018, 10:39am
2 comments
Neko Case
Neko Case announces sprawling, 30-date tour of North America

She’ll be hitting the road with Ray Lamontagne this summer.

by March 01, 2018, 5:42pm
1 comment
Post Malone tour poster featuring 21 Savage and SOB X RBE
Post Malone announces 2018 tour dates with 21 Savage and SOB X RBE

The 28-city hip-hop outing kicks off in late April.

by February 20, 2018, 11:56am
0 comments
Fleet Foxes, photo by Philip Cosores
Fleet Foxes add new dates to sprawling 2018 headlining tour of North America

Joining them for a majority of the dates is folk-pop artist Amen Dunes.

by February 15, 2018, 10:51am
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo