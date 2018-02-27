NorthSide Festival (Denmark) 2018

The veteran singer-songwriter will also visit Toronto, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City in continued support of his album, Colors.
Plus, they’ve officially begun working on the follow-up to 2015’s Fading Frontier.
Between June 28th and 30th, 2018, close to 40,000 guests are expected to make their way to Tusindårsskoven (The Thousand Year Forest) in the city of Odense to participate in Tinderbox – a new Danish city festival, which will bring …
Behind his 13th studio effort, Colors.
The first live performance of the Lullabies to Paralyze track in 12 years.
“The video documents the performance and spectacle of governance,” says director Casey Reas.
From their first album in 14 years.
137 tracks including demos, rough mixes, live recordings, interviews, and so much more.
The band’s also announced a bevy of new world tour dates.