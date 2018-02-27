NorthSide Festival (Denmark) 2018

Jun 07 - Jun 09 2018

Aarhus, Denmark (Ådalen)

1595 DK (Festival Pass)

NorthSide is a music festival held every year in June at Ådalen in Aarhus, Denmark. Beside its goal of creating profit for its owners, the festival has a mission statement focused on innovation, sustainability, and user involvement.

A Perfect Circle
Official
Aurora
Official
Beck
Official
Björk
Official
Body Count [NEW]
Official
C.V. Jørgensen
Official
Cigarettes After Sex
Official
Deerhunter
Official
Diplo
Official
Earl Sweatshirt [NEW]
Official
Father John Misty
Official
Future Islands
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Greta Van Fleet [NEW]
Official
Jimmy Eat World
Official
Kellermensch
Official
Liam Gallagher
Official
Mike D (of Beastie Boys)
Official
N.E.R.D. [NEW]
Official
Queens of the Stone Age
Official
Rex Orange County [NEW]
Official
Rhye
Official
Richie Hawtin
Official
Rival Sons
Official
Rostam [NEW]
Official
Sleaford Mods
Official
Susanne Sundfør
Official
The Internet [NEW]
Official
The National
Official
The War on Drugs [NEW]
Official
Thundercat
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Warpaint [NEW]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

