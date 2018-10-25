NorthSide Festival (Denmark) 2019

With more than 180 music acts in the line-up performing on eight stages and over 130,000 passionate music lovers gathered for a full week, Roskilde Festival is one of the most unique music festival experiences in the world. A position …
The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both …
Download Festival is a British rock festival, held annually at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. It is the most popular British summer rock and heavy metal festival and has hosted some of the genre’s biggest names. The 2019 edition of …
At the unveiling of a Chris Cornell statue over the weekend, the surviving Soundgarden members discussed their future.
The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.
NorthSide is a music festival held every year in June at Ådalen in Aarhus, Denmark. Beside its goal of creating profit for its owners, the festival has a mission statement focused on innovation, sustainability, and user involvement.
