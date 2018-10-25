NorthSide Festival (Denmark) 2019

Jun 06 - Jun 08 2019

Aarhus, Denmark (Ådalen Aarhus)

NorthSide Festival is a three-day music festival held every year in June in Aarhus, Denmark. It has three stages with rotating artists and several sideshow events and happenings. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 6th-8th. Besides the musical profile and a goal of creating profit for its owners, NorthSide has a mission statement focused on innovation, sustainability, and customer involvement.

Northside Festival 2019
Bon Iver
Cautious Clay
Lydmor
Major Lazer
The Minds of 99
The Streets
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

