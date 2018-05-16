Octfest 2018

Reportedly, poor ticket sales are to blame for the festival’s cancelation.
Velorama is a three-day music, food and drink festival celebrating all things bicycle. The event takes place August 17-19, 2018
Lost Lake Festival takes place in Phoenix, Arizona from October 19-21, 2018. The event is put on by organizers of the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco.
JMBLYA is a hip-hop music festival hitting various cities in Texas in 2018. The traveling festival will return to Dallas on May 4th at Fair Park, followed by a stop in Austin on May 5th at Circuit of The Americas …
Smokin’ Grooves Festival is a one-day hip-hop event put on by Goldenvoice. It goes down Saturday, June 16th, 2018 in Long Beach, California.
The tenth annual Maha Music Festival will take place Friday, August 17th and Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at Stinson Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
The 8th annual Middle of the Map Festival features 70 bands performing over two days in Kansas City, Missouri. The event goes down June 29th-30th, 2018.
Only 2,500 GA passes and 100 VIP passes will be available.
Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”