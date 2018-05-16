Octfest 2018

Book tickets

Sep 08 - Sep 09 2018

New York, New York (Governors Island)

$75 - $140

Official Website

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event in Brooklyn, OctFest 2018 has been reimagined as a two-day festival boasting an expanded musical lineup, a curated food program, and 70+ breweries from more than 15 countries around the world. The event goes down September 8th-9th, 2018 on Governors Island in New York City.

Octfest 2018
BadBadNotGood
Official
Hop Along
Official
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Official
No Age
Official
Preoccupations
Official
Saba
Official
The Flaming Lips
Official
Vagabon
Official
Vince Staples
Official
Yo La Tengo
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

