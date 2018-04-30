Ohana Music Festival 2018

Dana Point, California (Doheny State Beach)

$99.75 (1-Day); $275 (2-Day)

Official Website

Ohana Festival will once again return to beautiful Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA for a third year this September with performances from Eric Church, Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, Beck, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee, Liz Phair and many others. The acclaimed three-day festival — set for Friday, September 28th, Saturday, September 29th, and Sunday, September 30th — celebrates some of the top singers, songwriters and musicians, taking place just steps away from the sands of one of Southern California’s most iconic beaches.