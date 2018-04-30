Ohana Music Festival 2018

Book tickets

Sep 28 - Sep 30 2018

Dana Point, California (Doheny State Beach)

$99.75 (1-Day); $275 (2-Day)

Official Website

Ohana Festival will once again return to beautiful Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA for a third year this September with performances from Eric Church, Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, Beck, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee, Liz Phair and many others. The acclaimed three-day festival — set for Friday, September 28th, Saturday, September 29th, and Sunday, September 30th — celebrates some of the top singers, songwriters and musicians, taking place just steps away from the sands of one of Southern California’s most iconic beaches.

Other years
Ohana Fest 2018
Allan Rayman
Official
Amos Lee
Official
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Official
Bahamas
Official
Beck
Official
Eddie Vedder
Official
Eric Church
Official
Fantastic Negrito
Official
Hiss Golden Messenger
Official
John Doe
Official
Johnny Marr
Official
Kevin Devine
Official
Liz Phair
Official
Mumford and Sons
Official
Nick Hakim
Official
Nikki Lane
Official
Nombe
Official
Norah Jones
Official
Switchfoot
Official
The White Buffalo
Official
The Wild Feathers
Official
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Official
Young the Gaint
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Mumford and Sons to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest 2018

Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.

by April 30, 2018, 11:41am
0 comments
The National, photo by Philip Cosores
The National debut new song “Light Years” at Homecoming Festival: Watch

Melancholy track was played during night two of the band’s Cincinnati event.

by
0 comments
Dreamville Festival
Dreamville Festival 2018

J. Cole, in partnership with his own Dreamville Records and the Texas-based ScoreMore Shows, has announced the Dreamville Festival. The one-day festival is slated to make its debut on Saturday, September 15 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, which is …

by
0 comments
Life is Beautiful 2018
Life Is Beautiful Festival 2018

Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.

by April 24, 2018, 2:37pm
0 comments
Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples join forces at Coachella
Kendrick Lamar joins Vince Staples at Coachella: Watch

A surprise collaborative performance of Staples’ “Yeah Right”.

by April 14, 2018, 2:49am
0 comments
Beck, photo by Philip Cosores
Beck expands 2018 North American tour, including shows at MSG and Red Rocks

The veteran singer-songwriter will also visit Toronto, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City in continued support of his album, Colors.

by March 15, 2018, 12:22pm
0 comments
Arctic Monkeys (Joshua Mellin), Florence & the Machine (Alex Crick), and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Killian Young)
Osheaga reveals 2018 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline

Montreal festival also promises The National, James Blake, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Jenny Lewis, Portugal. the Man, and many more.

by March 13, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
photo by Philip Cosores
LCD Soundsystem announce tour dates alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio

Some very special shows in support of LCD’s American Dream.

by January 23, 2018, 2:35pm
0 comments
Governors Ball reveals 2018 lineup: Jack White, Eminem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline

New York City event also highlighted by N.E.R.D., Halsey, Khalid, CHVRCHES, The Gaslight Anthem, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Sylvan Esso, and Japandroids.

by January 03, 2018, 7:00am
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo