Old Settler’s Music Festival 2019

Book tickets

Apr 11 - Apr 14 2019

Tilmon, Texas (1616 FM 315)

$169 (GA); $799 (GIP)

Official Website

Central Texas’s only spring festival offering bluegrass, folk, and Americana performers on three stages over four days, Old Settler’s Music Festival takes place April 11th-14th, 2019 in Tilmon, Texas. 2019 will mark the festival’s second year in its new home of Tilmon, Southeast of Lockhart, TX, and conveniently located less than an hour from Austin and San Antonio, and approximately two hours from Houston.

Old Settler's Music Festival 2019
Amanda Shires
Official
Brandi Carlile
Official
Galactic
Official
Hayes Carll
Official
James Hunter Six
Official
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Official
John Moreland
Official
Los Legends feat. Flaco Jimenez, Augie Meyers, Rick Trevino Y Amigos
Official
Mandolin Orange
Official
Penny and Sparrow
Official
Robert Ellis
Official
Shinyribs
Official
The Del McCoury Band
Official
The Steeldrivers
Official
Wild Child
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

