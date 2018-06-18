ONE Musicfest 2018

Sep 08 - Sep 09 2018

Atlanta, Georgia (Central Park)

$125 (GA); $250 (VIP)

ONE Musicfest is the Southeast’s largest 2 day, urban progressive music festival. Taking place in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, September 8th and Sunday, September 9th, ONE Musicfest has become a destination festival attracting over 35,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation.

One Musicfest
August Greene (Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins)
Big K.R.I.T.
Big Sean
Brandy
Cardi B
DVSN
Eastside Boyz
George Clinton & Parliament
Goldlink
Jeezy
Jessie Reyez
Kelis
Miguel
Nas
Rapsody
T.I.
Ying Yang Twins
Youngbloodz
Miguel fall 2018 tour microphone natalie Somekh
Miguel announces fall tour dates

Supporting War & Leisure with dvsn.

by June 18, 2018, 2:48pm
0 comments
iHeartRadio Festival 2018
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018

Now into its eighth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features over 30 of today’s biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on …

by
0 comments
Hopscotch 2018 Festival
Hopscotch Music Festival 2018

With 120 bands over 3 days in September, Hopscotch is known for adventurous lineups, memorable performances, and a fan-friendly atmosphere. From large outdoor main stages in Raleigh City Plaza and Red Hat Amphitheater to intimate club shows, the festival features …

by
0 comments
Dreamville Festival
Dreamville Festival 2018

J. Cole, in partnership with his own Dreamville Records and the Texas-based ScoreMore Shows, has announced the Dreamville Festival. The one-day festival is slated to make its debut on Saturday, September 15 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, which is …

by
0 comments
Ohana Fest 2018
Ohana Music Festival 2018

Ohana Festival will once again return to beautiful Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA for a third year this September with performances from Eric Church, Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, Beck, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee, Liz …

by
0 comments
The National, photo by Philip Cosores
The National announce new headlining tour dates, alongside Cat Power, Father John Misty

Taking place in August and September, the jaunt includes shows at the Hollywood Palladium, Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and more.

by April 18, 2018, 3:29pm
1 comment
KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019
KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

by April 06, 2018, 11:15am
3 comments
David Byrne, photo by Jody Rogac
David Byrne adds new dates to massive American Utopia world tour

A new leg of US dates scheduled for September and October, including a run of East Coast shows stretching from Maine to Florida.

by March 14, 2018, 10:39am
2 comments
Photo by David Brendan Hall
Portugal. The Man add 2018 tour dates, including shows with Twin Peaks and Oh Sees

Plus, watch their new video for “Keep On”.

by February 06, 2018, 12:31pm
1 comment
