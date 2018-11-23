Open’er Festival 2019

Jul 02 - Jul 05 2019

Gdynia, Poland (Kosakowo Airport)

519 PLN (GA Pass)

Open’er is a music festival taking place on the north coast of Poland. The 2019 festival goes down July 2nd-5th.

Greta Van Fleet
The 1975
Travis Scott
Festival schedule is not released yet.

