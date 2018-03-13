Osheaga Festival 2018

Montreal, Quebec (Parc Jean-Drapeau)

$320 CA (GA); $585 CA (VIP)

Official Website

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is a multi-day indie music festival in Montreal, Quebec, that is held annually at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène every summer. Over the course of several days, over 100 bands will take to the various stages at Parc Jean-Drapeau and across the city in the festive ambiance that only a Montreal summer can provide. Osheaga also holds a series of concerts and exhibitions in several locations around the city during the week leading up to the main event.