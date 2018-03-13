Osheaga Festival 2018

Aug 03 - Aug 05 2018

Montreal, Quebec (Parc Jean-Drapeau)

$320 CA (GA); $585 CA (VIP)

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is a multi-day indie music festival in Montreal, Quebec, that is held annually at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène every summer. Over the course of several days, over 100 bands will take to the various stages at Parc Jean-Drapeau and across the city in the festive ambiance that only a Montreal summer can provide. Osheaga also holds a series of concerts and exhibitions in several locations around the city during the week leading up to the main event.

A R I Z O N A
Official
A-Trak
Official
Alan Walker
Official
Alex Cameron
Official
Alex Lahey
Official
Allan Rayman
Official
Alvvays
Official
Amy Shark
Official
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Bahamas
Official
Berhana
Official
Billie Eilish
Official
Billy Kenny
Official
Blondie
Official
Blood Orange
Official
Brockhampton
Official
BØRNS
Official
Calpurnia
Official
Carpenter Brut
Official
Chromeo
Official
Chronixx
Official
Cigarettes After Sex
Official
Cuco
Official
Curtis Harding
Official
DVSN
Official
Dermont Kennedy
Official
Dua Lipa
Official
Ducky
Official
Feder
Official
Florence and the Machine
Official
Franz Ferdinand
Official
Future Islands
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Goldlink
Official
Gorgon City
Official
JETS
Official
Jack Harlow
Official
James Bay
Official
James Blake
Official
Jenny Lewis
Official
Julien Baker
Official
Jungle
Official
Kali Uchis
Official
Khalid
Official
Kolsch
Official
LANY
Official
LAUV
Official
LP
Official
LUHX.
Official
Leon
Official
Leon Vynehall
Official
Lights
Official
Lord Huron
Official
Lykke Li
Official
Manchester Orchestra
Official
Matt Holubowski
Official
Milk & Bone
Official
Modeselektor
Official
NAV
Official
Noname
Official
Odesza
Official
Portugal. the Man
Official
Post Malone
Official
Quinn XCII
Official
Rae Sremmurd
Official
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Official
Rapsody
Official
Rex Orange County
Official
Rezz
Official
Ron Gallo
Official
Saint JHN
Official
San Holo
Official
Sir Sly
Official
Smokepurpp
Official
Son Little
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Sylvan Esso
Official
Tash Sultana
Official
The Beaches
Official
The National
Official
The Neighbourhood
Official
Tokimonsta
Official
Toro Y Moi x Nosaj Thing
Official
Travis Scott
Official
Trombone Shorty
Official
Two Feet
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Walker & Royce
Official
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Official
Yotto
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

