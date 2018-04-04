Ottawa Bluesfest 2018

Jul 05 - Jul 15 2018

Ottawa, Ontario (LeBreton Flats)

$209-$249 (Festival Pass)

Ottawa Bluesfest has been ranked by Billboard Magazine as one of the top-10 most successful outdoor music festivals in the world. People travel from far and wide to attend the ‘fest, and music fans in Ottawa look forward to opening night with mounting anticipation, year after year. This award winning, multi-staged music extravaganza is the biggest outdoor music festival in Canada and is considered one of the most important music events in North America. Thousands of national and international performers are featured annually at LeBreton Flats Park, in downtown Ottawa.

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

