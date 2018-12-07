Ottawa Bluesfest 2019

Ottawa, Ontario (Lebreton Flats)

Official Website

Ottawa Bluesfest is an annual outdoor music festival that takes place each July in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The 2019 festival goes down July 4th-14th.

While the festival’s lineup mainly focused on blues music at its inception, it has increasingly showcased mainstream pop and rock acts in recent years. Bluesfest has become the largest blues festival in Canada and the second largest in North America.