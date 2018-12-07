Ottawa Bluesfest 2019

Jul 04 - Jul 14 2019

Ottawa, Ontario (Lebreton Flats)

Ottawa Bluesfest is an annual outdoor music festival that takes place each July in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The 2019 festival goes down July 4th-14th.

While the festival’s lineup mainly focused on blues music at its inception, it has increasingly showcased mainstream pop and rock acts in recent years. Bluesfest has become the largest blues festival in Canada and the second largest in North America.

Ottawa Bluesfest 2019
Rumored
Backstreet Boys
Official
Colter Wall
Official
Eric Church
Official
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

