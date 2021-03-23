Outside Lands Music Festival 2021

San Francisco, California (Golden Gate Park)

$395 (3-Day GA); $855 (3-Day VIP)

Official Website

Outside Lands Music Festival returns to San Francisco, California over Halloween weekend (October 29th-31st, 2021). This year’s festival will feature many of the artists originally scheduled to play Outside Lands in 2020, which was ultimately postponed due to the pandemic. The lineup includes Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, and more.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes are currently sold out, but can be purchased on the secondary market via Stubhub. Details on single-day tickets will be announced shortly.