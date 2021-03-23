Outside Lands Music Festival 2021

Oct 29 - Oct 31 2021

San Francisco, California (Golden Gate Park)

$395 (3-Day GA); $855 (3-Day VIP)

Outside Lands Music Festival returns to San Francisco, California over Halloween weekend (October 29th-31st, 2021). This year’s festival will feature many of the artists originally scheduled to play Outside Lands in 2020, which was ultimately postponed due to the pandemic. The lineup includes Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, and more.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes are currently sold out, but can be purchased on the secondary market via Stubhub. Details on single-day tickets will be announced shortly.

Outside Lands 2021
070 Shake
Official
24kGoldn
Official
A R I Z O N A
Official
Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness
Official
Angel Olsen
Official
Bartess Strange
Official
Boy Pablo
Official
Brittany Howard
Official
Burna Boy
Official
Cam
Official
Caroline Polachek
Official
Claud
Official
Dijon
Official
Dr. Dog
Official
Drama
Official
EarthGang
Official
Evann McInstosh
Official
Flo Milli
Official
Glass Animals
Official
Hinds
Official
J Balvin
Official
JPEGMAFIA
Official
Julia Jacklin
Official
Kaytranada
Official
Kehlani
Official
Khruangbin
Official
Lizzo
Official
Lord Huron
Official
Madeline Kenney
Official
Marc E. Bassy
Official
Marc Rebillet
Official
Melanie Martinez
Official
Moses Sumney
Official
Nap Eyes
Official
Neal Francis
Official
Neil Frances
Official
Nelly
Official
Noga Erez
Official
Post Animal
Official
Remi Wolf
Official
Resistance Revival Chorus
Official
Rexx Life Raj
Official
Rico Nasty
Official
Rufus Du Sol
Rumored
SG Lewis
Official
Scarypoolparty
Official
Sharon Van Etten
Official
Shiba San
Official
Sofi Tukker
Official
Sofia Valdes
Official
Tame Impala
Official
The Hu
Official
The Soul Rebels
Official
The Strokes
Official
Trevor Daniel
Official
TroyBoi
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Vampire Weekend
Official
Young Thug
Official
Yves Tumor
Official
ZHU
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

