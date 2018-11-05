Oya Festival 2019

Book tickets

Aug 06 - Aug 10 2019

Oslo, Norway (Tøyenparken)

Official Website

Øyafestivalen is an annual Norwegian music festival held in Oslo’s Tøyenpark. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place August 6th-10th.

Other years
Oyafestival 2019
Fay Wildhagen
Official
Girl in Red
Official
Hollywood
Official
Sigrid
Official
The Cure
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
NOS Alive 2019
NOS Alive Festival 2019

NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });

by October 31, 2018, 3:20pm
0 comments
Nova Rock 2018
Nova Rock 2019

Nova Rock is a music festival taking place in Nickelsdorf, Austria each year in June. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });

by October 24, 2018, 2:46pm
0 comments
Slipknot unveil dates for 2019 European tour

The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.

by October 23, 2018, 12:10pm
0 comments
Tool
Tool announce 2019 Europe tour

The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.

by
0 comments
Exit Festival 2019
EXIT Festival 2019

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …

by October 16, 2018, 8:25pm
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
0 comments
J. Cole reschedule Dreamville Festival
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival rescheduled for Spring 2019

J. Cole will still close out the event, but a new lineup is expected to be announced.

by September 21, 2018, 4:59pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
3 comments
Photos
Submit your photo