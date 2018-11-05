Oya Festival 2019

Oya Festival 2019Book tickets
Aug 06 - Aug 10 2019
Oslo, Norway (Tøyenparken)
Øyafestivalen is an annual Norwegian music festival held in Oslo’s Tøyenpark. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place August 6th-10th.
Aug 06 - Aug 10 2019
Oslo, Norway (Tøyenparken)
Øyafestivalen is an annual Norwegian music festival held in Oslo’s Tøyenpark. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place August 6th-10th.
NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
Nova Rock is a music festival taking place in Nickelsdorf, Austria each year in June. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …
The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.
Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.
J. Cole will still close out the event, but a new lineup is expected to be announced.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.