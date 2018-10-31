Ozzfest New Year’s Eve 2018

Book tickets

Dec 31 - Dec 31 2018

Los Angeles, California (The Forum)

$49.50 - $179.50

Official Website

For the first time since its 1996 debut, Ozzfest–the annual musical event that celebrates hard rock and heavy metal–has created a special one-night-only New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2019. Set for Monday, December 31 at The Forum in Los Angeles, the event features headliner Ozzy Osbourne and a line-up of some of the greatest names in rock (and Ozzfest alumni): Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Jonathan Davis (of Korn), along with the Ozzfest debut of Body Count featuring Ice-T. The New Year’s Eve party will include an outdoor stage, along with other holiday festivities.

Ozzfest 2019
Body Count featuring Ice-T
Official
DevilDriver
Official
Jonathan Davis (of Korn)
Official
Marilyn Manson
Official
Ozzy Osbourne
Official
Rob Zombie
Official
Wednesday 13
Official
Zakk Sabbath
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

