Pa’l Norte 2019

Monterrey, Mexico (Parque Fundidora)

Official Website

Pa’l Norte is a music and art festival held every year since in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The 2019 edition goes down March 22nd-23rd.

Pa’l Norte is counted among the most popular festivals within Latin America and within the top 3 with most earnings in Mexico. As of today, it counts as the weekend with the highest economic impact in the state of Nuevo León, making it a business hit for the tourism industry (hotels, restaurants, nightlife, local tourism and transportation).