Pa’l Norte 2019

Mar 22 - Mar 23 2019

Monterrey, Mexico (Parque Fundidora)

Pa’l Norte is a music and art festival held every year since in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The 2019 edition goes down March 22nd-23rd.

Pa’l Norte is counted among the most popular festivals within Latin America and within the top 3 with most earnings in Mexico. As of today, it counts as the weekend with the highest economic impact in the state of Nuevo León, making it a business hit for the tourism industry (hotels, restaurants, nightlife, local tourism and transportation).

Pal Norte 2019
A Day to Remember
Official
Alan Walker
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Cafe Tacvba
Official
Chk Chk Chk
Official
Damian Lazarus
Official
GTA
Official
George Fitzgerald
Official
Good Charlotte
Official
Guy Gerber
Official
Inspector
Rumored
Jonas Blue
Official
Kings of Leon
Official
Kungs
Official
LANY
Official
Nicky Jam
Official
Pete Tong
Official
Samantha Ronson
Official
Santana
Official
Snow Patrol
Official
The 1975
Official
The Hives
Official
The Wookies
Official
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
Official

