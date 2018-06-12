Panorama Music Festival 2018

The rising 19-year-old musician and renowned composer rework the Toy Story theme.
This June, Governors Ball will celebrate its eighth consecutive year as New York City’s premiere live music event, and by acclamation, one of the top music festivals in North America. The 2018 edition of the festival goes down June 1st-3rd …
The 70-date outing includes shows alongside TV on the Radio, Jenny Lewis, King Tuff, and more.
Now approaching half a century old, Bumbershoot is one of Seattle’s largest cultural touchstones. Each year, thousands of people from across the country flock to this acclaimed festival, which has become one of the biggest and beloved festivals in North …
Axed dates include festivals in Texas, Florida, New York, and Denmark.
The trek is sandwiched around her previously announced festival appearances at FYF, Outside Lands, and Panorama.
The fast-rising rapper is only being paid $70,000 for the performance.
Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, Erykah Badu, and Alanis Morissette all along the mighty Mississippi.
Featuring a slew of dates in North America in July.