Panorama Music Festival 2018

Jul 27 - Jul 29 2018

New York, New York (Randall's Island Park)

$250 (GA); $490 (VIP)

Panorama Music Festival returns for its third engagement to New York City’s Randall’s Island Park from July 27th-29th, 2018. A celebration of the city’s unique creative community, the critically-acclaimed festival pairs a diverse lineup of top-notch talent with immersive art and innovative technology for an unparalleled live music event.

BEARCAT
Official
Bicep
Official
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Official
Chicano Batman
Official
Daniel Caesar
Official
David Byrne
Official
Downtown Boys
Official
Dua Lipa
Official
Father John Misty
Official
Fleet Foxes
Official
Floating Points
Official
Greta Van Fleet
Official
Gucci Mane
Official
Janet Jackson
Official
Japanese Breakfast
Official
Jay Som
Official
Jhené Aiko
Official
Jlin
Official
Laurel Halo
Official
Lil Wayne [NEW]
Official
Lo Moon
Official
Migos
Official
Moodymann
Official
Mount Kimbie
Official
Odesza
Official
PVRIS
Official
Rex Orange County
Official
Robert DeLong
Official
SZA
Official
Shannon and the Clams
Official
Sigrid
Official
St. Vincent
Official
The Black Madonna
Official
The Killers
Official
The War on Drugs
Official
The Weeknd
Official
The xx
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

