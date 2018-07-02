People 2018

Menacing cut also features Kool G Rap.
Synthpop pioneers will play shows across the US, Canada, and Mexico between August and November.
The cover comes from PEOPLE, a new online database also featuring music from Justin Vernon, The National, and more.
The Growlers are bringing Beach Goth 2018 to Los Angeles State Historic Park on Sunday, August 5, 2018, this time with a legendary lineup and multiple performance spaces, all compressed into a single day’s epic event.
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});
…
Afropunk Brooklyn will take place on August 25 & 26 at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene. The 2018 version of AFROPUNK Fest continues to display one of the most exciting and inclusive lineups in the world. Headlining the …
Produced by Jordan Peele, directed by Spike Lee, and starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, and Topher Grace as David Duke.
Outside Lands is a music festival held annually in San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Park. The festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents, and Starr Hill Presents. The 2018 edition takes place August 10th-12th.
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
…
Now approaching half a century old, Bumbershoot is one of Seattle’s largest cultural touchstones. Each year, thousands of people from across the country flock to this acclaimed festival, which has become one of the biggest and beloved festivals in North …
Plus, the Swedish songwriter will tour North America and Europe later this year.