PEOPLE 2018

Book tickets

Aug 18 - Aug 19 2018

Berlin, German (Funkhaus and the Michelberger Hotel)

70,00 € - 120,00 €

Official Website

PEOPLE will come together on August 18th & 19th, 2018 at the historic Funkhaus in Berlin. Beginning August 12, over 150 artists will gather at Funkhaus and the Michelberger Hotel to collaborate and compose new work, culminating with public performances across seven stages and a maze of studios in the former East German Republic radio and recording headquarters. Free of headliners and sponsors, PEOPLE has been known to be a revelation in uncertainty and surprise.

Other years
People 2018
Aaron Dessner (of The National)
Official
Anais Mitchell
Official
Bryce Dessner (of The National)
Official
Colin Stetson
Official
Damien Rice
Official
Eric D. Johnson (of Fruit Bats)
Official
Feist
Official
Francis and the Lights
Official
Gaspar Claus
Official
Greg Fox (of Liturgy)
Official
Heather Broderick
Official
Helado Negro
Official
Jan St Werner (of Mouse on Mars)
Official
Jenny Lewis
Official
Jessica Dessner
Official
Jonny Pierce (of The Drums)
Official
Justin Vernon
Official
Kurt Wagner (of Lambchop)
Official
Lisa Hannigan
Official
Matt McCaughan
Official
Nick Zinner (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs)
Official
Richard Reed Parry (of Arcade Fire)
Official
Rone
Official
Ryan Olson
Official
S T A R G A Z E
Official
Sam Amidon
Official
Sarah Neufeld
Official
Sinkane
Official
Steve Hassett
Official
The Staves
Official
Vincent Moon
Official
Woodkid
Official
Young Fathers
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

No comments
