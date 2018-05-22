Personal Fest 2018

Nov 10 - Nov 11 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Club Ciudad de Buenos Aires)

Personal Fest is a multi-day festival held in Beunos Aires, Argentina. The 2018 edition of the festival is set for November 10th and 11th.

Offshoot events are held in Córdoba, Argentina and Asuncion, Paraguay in the lead up to the main festival.

Other years
Personal Fest Argentina
Belle and Sebastian
Cuco
Death Cab For Cutie
Deerhunter
Lorde
MGMT
Mercury Rev perform Deserter's Songs
Rob Da Bank
Robbie Williams
Warpaint
Yonaka
Zoe
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

