Pickathon Music Festival 2018

Happy Valley, Oregon (Pendarvis Farm)

$320 (GA)

Official Website

Established in 1998, Pickathon is an independent, all-ages & family-friendly music festival hosted on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, OR, just 30 minutes outside of Downtown Portland. Taking place over the course of four days in early August, attendees enjoy musical performances on artistically-designed stages by some of the best new and established musicians from around the world. Considered a leader in sustainability practices, Pickathon eliminates waste through a reusable dishware and cup system that was introduced in 2010 and is now being adopted by others. Visitors of Pickathon enjoy a magical weekend of camping, discovering new music, wellness activities including yoga and massage, as well as some of the best food, beer and wine the region has to offer, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Pacific Northwest.