Pickathon Music Festival 2018

Book tickets

Aug 03 - Aug 05 2018

Happy Valley, Oregon (Pendarvis Farm)

$320 (GA)

Official Website

Established in 1998, Pickathon is an independent, all-ages & family-friendly music festival hosted on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, OR, just 30 minutes outside of Downtown Portland. Taking place over the course of four days in early August, attendees enjoy musical performances on artistically-designed stages by some of the best new and established musicians from around the world. Considered a leader in sustainability practices, Pickathon eliminates waste through a reusable dishware and cup system that was introduced in 2010 and is now being adopted by others. Visitors of Pickathon enjoy a magical weekend of camping, discovering new music, wellness activities including yoga and massage, as well as some of the best food, beer and wine the region has to offer, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Pacific Northwest.

Other years
Alela Diane [NEW]
Official
Bedouine
Official
Broken Social Scene
Official
Built To Spill
Official
Circuit des Yeux
Official
Cut Worms
Official
Daniel Norgren
Official
Ezra Furman
Official
Haley Heynderickx
Official
I'm With Her [NEW]
Official
Jamila Woods
Official
Jen Cloher
Official
Karl Blau
Official
Kikagaku Moyo
Official
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Official
Phil Cook
Official
Phosphorescent
Official
Sam Amidon
Official
Shakey Graves
Official
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Official
The Weather Station
Official
Tinariwen
Official
WAND
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
In Bloom Music Festival
Five Things to Know About Houston’s In Bloom Music Festival

Tradition and the future embrace each other this weekend in Houston.

by March 19, 2018, 2:00pm
0 comments
Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste decries lack of “value” put on live music: “We’re on the verge of a drought”

“Just found out despite huge crowds down under we are basically losing money,” Droste writes in an Instagram story

by March 05, 2018, 6:50pm
1 comment
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
4 comments
Beauty in Chaos: The Velvet Underground’s White Light/White Heat Turns 50

Lou Reed and John Cale lead listeners through a seminal blend of arty audacity and frenzied aggression.

by February 01, 2018, 1:00am
0 comments
Broken Social Scene announce new batch of North American tour dates

They’ll also be donating $1 of every ticket sold to the Partners in Health charity.

by January 30, 2018, 12:50pm
0 comments
The Big Four Shuffle: All Hail the New Music Festival Kings

It’s time to start planning your year around these names.

by January 23, 2018, 12:00am
2 comments
Artist of the Month Superorganism on Becoming a Band Before Ever Being in the Same Room

The multinational octet of weirdos and K-Mart soda jerks is a bizarrely new force.

by January 10, 2018, 11:30am
0 comments
Coachella’s 2018 Lineup: One Day Later

A closer look at this year’s highlights, lowlights, omissions, and potential guests.

by January 03, 2018, 12:48pm
5 comments
The Uncomfortable Disregard for Legendary Rockers’ Sexual Misconduct

Anthony Kiedis, Steven Tyler, and Bill Wyman all enjoy successful musical career despite their past relationships with underage women.

by November 14, 2017, 8:00pm
12 comments
Photos
Submit your photo