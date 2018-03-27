Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2018

Sep 22 - Sep 23 2018

Franklin, Tennessee (The Park at Harlinsdale)

$185 (GA); $975 (VIP)

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was inspired by friendship, history, experience and the desire to create an authentic music festival. In 2015, musician and Franklin, TN resident Kevin Griffin was on a September morning run through The Park at Harlinsdale, a century-old horse farm recently purchased by the City of Franklin. Kevin was so taken by the rolling hills, natural amphitheaters, and breathtaking vistas of the 230-acre farm, he envisioned it as a natural fit for a music festival venue. Considering Franklin’s music and cultural history, Kevin wanted the community to further appreciate combining this with the beauty and rustic quality of Middle Tennessee in the fall, and with the blessing of the City, began to dream up a music festival to do it justice.

The festival has grown in its three years to double down on the music programming, with six stages and heralded lineups year after year, and has expanded its cultural focus by showcasing hundreds of local artisans, restaurants, food trucks and makers that give context and authenticity to the Pilgrimage experience.

Aaron Lee Tasjan
Official
Amos Lee
Official
Bleachers
Official
Brandi Carlile
Official
Caitlyn Smith
Official
Caroline Rose
Official
Chris Stapleton
Official
Counting Crows
Official
Courtney Marie Andrews
Official
Dawes
Official
Donovan Woods
Official
Elle King
Official
Hozier
Official
Jack White
Official
Jade Bird
Official
Jillian Jacqueline
Official
John Moreland
Official
Keb' Mo'
Official
Kevin Griffin
Official
Lionel Richie
Official
Lord Huron
Official
Low Cut Connie
Official
Maggie Rogers
Official
Mat Kearney
Official
Pete Yorn
Official
Rebirth Brass Band
Official
Tall Heights
Official
The Infamous Stringdusters
Official
The Record Company
Official
The Struts
Official
The White Buffalo
Official
Valerie June
Official
Whitney Rose
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Related Articles
Courtney Barnett, photo by Philip Cosores
Courtney Barnett’s new album features The Breeders, plus new tour dates announced

The Australian rocker reveals how Kim and Kelley Deal ended up on Tell Me How You Really Feel.

by March 20, 2018, 1:25pm
0 comments
In Bloom Music Festival
Five Things to Know About Houston’s In Bloom Music Festival

Tradition and the future embrace each other this weekend in Houston.

by March 19, 2018, 2:00pm
0 comments
Beale Street Music Festival: Authenticity Along the Mississippi

Here are about two dozen reasons to visit Memphis, Tennessee in the near future.

by February 28, 2018, 12:00am
0 comments
Courtnery Barnett, photo by Pooneh Ghana
Courtney Barnett announces new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, shares video for lead single “Nameless, Faceless”: Watch

Aussie rocker will unveil the LP during a series of intimate shows this summer.

by February 15, 2018, 10:11am
0 comments
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
4 comments
The Big Four Shuffle: All Hail the New Music Festival Kings

It’s time to start planning your year around these names.

by January 23, 2018, 12:00am
2 comments
Coachella’s 2018 Lineup: One Day Later

A closer look at this year’s highlights, lowlights, omissions, and potential guests.

by January 03, 2018, 12:48pm
5 comments
Festival of the Year Day For Night Offers Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences Down in Texas

Omar Afra’s working with magic and changing the industry one year at a time.

by December 28, 2017, 12:00am
1 comment
R.I.P. Warped Tour, 1995-2018

The adolescent punk rock festival is no longer sustainable in the music industry’s current environment.

by November 15, 2017, 3:02pm
2 comments
