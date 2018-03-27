Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2018

Franklin, Tennessee (The Park at Harlinsdale)

$185 (GA); $975 (VIP)

Official Website

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was inspired by friendship, history, experience and the desire to create an authentic music festival. In 2015, musician and Franklin, TN resident Kevin Griffin was on a September morning run through The Park at Harlinsdale, a century-old horse farm recently purchased by the City of Franklin. Kevin was so taken by the rolling hills, natural amphitheaters, and breathtaking vistas of the 230-acre farm, he envisioned it as a natural fit for a music festival venue. Considering Franklin’s music and cultural history, Kevin wanted the community to further appreciate combining this with the beauty and rustic quality of Middle Tennessee in the fall, and with the blessing of the City, began to dream up a music festival to do it justice.

The festival has grown in its three years to double down on the music programming, with six stages and heralded lineups year after year, and has expanded its cultural focus by showcasing hundreds of local artisans, restaurants, food trucks and makers that give context and authenticity to the Pilgrimage experience.