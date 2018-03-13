Pitchfork Music Festival 2018

The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, Blood Orange, and Japandroids are also set to play the Chicago festival.
Rock Werchter is an annual music festival held in the village of Werchter since 1976 and is a large sized annual rock music festival. The festival takes place across four days, drawing over 150,000 people.
Travelers’ Rest is a two-day music festival put on by The Decemberists in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana. The 2018 edition goes down August 4th-5th.
TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2018 and will be extending its music offering across two weekends from June 29th – July 1st and July 6th – 8th.
The 14th annual Nelsonville Music Festival takes place May 31-June 3, 2018 at Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. NMF18 is presented by Stuart’s Opera House.
Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.
It’s time to start planning your year around these names.
Manchester, Tennessee is no longer the druggy, muggy jam band oasis it used to be.
As part of Sigur Rós’ Norður og Niður festival in Iceland.