Pitchfork Music Festival 2018

Jul 20 - Jul 22 2018

Chicago, Illinois (Union Park)

$75 (1-Day); $175 (3-Day); $375 (VIP)

Pitchfork Music Festival is a three-day independent music festival staged each summer by Pitchfork Media. The 2018 edition goes down July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park.

(Sandy) Alex G
Berhana
Big Thief
Blood Orange [NEW]
Chaka Khan
Circuit des Yeux [NEW]
Courtney Barnett
DRAM
Earl Sweatshirt
Fleet Foxes [NEW]
Girlpool
Irreversible Entanglements
Jaoaense Breakfast [NEW]
Japandroids
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
Julie Byrne
Julien Baker
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Kelela
Kelly Lee Owens
Kweku Collins
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
Moses Sumney
Mount Kimbie
Ms. Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance) [NEW]
Nilüfer Yanya [NEW]
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya [NEW]
Open Mike Eagle [NEW]
Paul Cherry [NEW]
Raphael Saadiq
Rayvn Lenae
Saba [NEW]
Smino
Syd
Tame Impala
The Curls
The War on Drugs
This Is Not This Heat
Zola Jesus
