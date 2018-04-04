Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2018

Paris, France (La Grande Halle de la Villette)

An extension of Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, Pitchfork Music Festival Paris returns November 1st-3rd, 2018. The event’s home is right in the heart of the Grand Halle de la Villette in Paris’ 19th arrondissement, and has been since 2011. Over three days, the festival welcomes a music-mad crowd with an ambitious line-up that is unrivalled, showcasing the best international music from the indie scene.