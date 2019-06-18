Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019

Book tickets

Oct 31 - Nov 02 2019

Paris, France (Grande Halle de La Villette)

€ 110.00 EUR

Official Website

Taking place October 31st – November 2nd, 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival Paris will showcase up-and-coming acts at La Petite Halle and Boris Vian auditorium–two new stages located next to and within the Grande Halle. The two larger stages will remain inside the main venue and feature the headlining acts. Additionally, there will be after-parties featuring electronic live shows and DJ sets at the Trabendo each night, in partnership with Red Bull Music.

Other years
Pitchfork Paris 2019
Ateyaba
Official
Barrie
Official
Belle and Sebastian
Official
Celeste
Official
Charli XCX
Official
Chromatics
Official
Desire
Official
Ezra Collective
Official
Flohio
Official
Hamza
Official
Helado Negro
Official
In Mirrors
Official
Jackie Mendoza
Official
Jamila Woods
Official
Jessica Pratt
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Orville Peck
Official
Skepta
Official
Slowthai
Official
Weyes Blood
Official
Yussef Dayes
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Photos
Pitchfork Paris 2019
Submit your photo