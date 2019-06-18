Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019

Paris, France (Grande Halle de La Villette)

€ 110.00 EUR

Official Website

Taking place October 31st – November 2nd, 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival Paris will showcase up-and-coming acts at La Petite Halle and Boris Vian auditorium–two new stages located next to and within the Grande Halle. The two larger stages will remain inside the main venue and feature the headlining acts. Additionally, there will be after-parties featuring electronic live shows and DJ sets at the Trabendo each night, in partnership with Red Bull Music.