Pohoda Festival 2018

Trenčín, Slovakia (Trenčín Airport)

89 € (Festival Pass)

Official Website

Pohoda is an open-air summer music festival in Slovakia, first organized in 1997 in Trenčín. It is the biggest Slovak music event organized annually. The current venue is Trenčín Airport.

The festival features alternative music, rock, pop, dance music, world music, house, techno, drum and bass, hip hop, but also theatre, discussions, chamber music, dance and literature workshops.