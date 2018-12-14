Pohoda Festival 2019

Jul 11 - Jul 13 2019

Trenčín, Slovakia (Airport Trenčín)

Pohoda is an open-air summer music festival in Slovakia in Trenčín. It is the biggest Slovak music event organized annually. The current venue is Trenčín Airport. The 2019 takes place July 11-13th.

Pohoda Fest 2019
Lykke Li
Penelope Isles
The 1975 [NEW]
The Roots
