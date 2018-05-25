Pop Montreal 2018

Sep 26 - Sep 30 2018

Montreal, Quebec (Various Venues)

POP Montreal International Music Festival is an annual non-profit curated cultural event that champions independence in the arts by presenting emerging and celebrated artistic talents from around the world. Launched by friends and colleagues in 2002 from the collective impulse to create a meaningful and vibrant cultural festival, POP Montreal is now entering its 17th year as a permanent fixture on the international music circuit and the Montreal festival map. This year, the festival runs from September 26th to 30th, 2018.

Pop Montreal
BODEGA
Bill Callahan
Blitzen Trapper
Bush Tetras
Electric Six
Equiknoxx
Homeshake
Kilo Kish
King Khan & The Shrines
Leif Vollebekk
Lena Platonos
Molly Nilsson
Nap Eyes
No Joy
Palm
Sophie
The Charlatans
The Weather Station
U.S. Girls
Venetian Snares X Daniel Lanois
Wanda Jackson
Wolf Parade
Festival schedule is not released yet.

