Pop Montreal 2018

Montreal, Quebec (Various Venues)

Various Ticketing Options Available

Official Website

POP Montreal International Music Festival is an annual non-profit curated cultural event that champions independence in the arts by presenting emerging and celebrated artistic talents from around the world. Launched by friends and colleagues in 2002 from the collective impulse to create a meaningful and vibrant cultural festival, POP Montreal is now entering its 17th year as a permanent fixture on the international music circuit and the Montreal festival map. This year, the festival runs from September 26th to 30th, 2018.