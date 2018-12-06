Primavera Sound 2019

Barcelona, Spain (Parc del Fòrum)

180€ - 215€ (GA)

Official Website

Primavera Sound is a music festival that takes place between the end of May and beginning of June in Barcelona, Spain. The 2019 edition takes place May 30th – June 1st.

The festival has always succeeded in bringing together in its lineup both the latest independent music tendencies and artists with a consolidated career, while presenting all styles and genres and being fully committed to quality pop, rock and the most underground tendencies of electronic and dance music.