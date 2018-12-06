Primavera Sound 2019

Plus, Solange, Jarvis Cocker, Courtney Barnett, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kurt Vile, Interpol, and more.
NorthSide Festival is a three-day music festival held every year in June in Aarhus, Denmark. It has three stages with rotating artists and several sideshow events and happenings. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 6th-8th. Besides the …
Hellfest is a French rock festival focusing on heavy metal music, held annually in June in Clisson in Loire-Atlantique. The 2019 edition takes place June 21st-23rd.
Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both …
The Pinkpop Festival is a large, annual music festival held at Landgraaf, Netherlands. Pinkpop is the oldest and longest running annual dedicated pop and rock music festival in the world. The 2019 edition takes place June 8th-10th.
The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.
Florence Rocks is a rock music festival that takes place annually at the Visarno Arena in the Parco delle Cascine in Florence, Italy. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.
Firefly Music Festival is the East Cast’s largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing performances, enjoy a …
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.