Primavera Sound 2019

May 30 - Jun 01 2019

Barcelona, Spain (Parc del Fòrum)

180€ - 215€ (GA)

Primavera Sound is a music festival that takes place between the end of May and beginning of June in Barcelona, Spain. The 2019 edition takes place May 30th – June 1st.

The festival has always succeeded in bringing together in its lineup both the latest independent music tendencies and artists with a consolidated career, while presenting all styles and genres and being fully committed to quality pop, rock and the most underground tendencies of electronic and dance music.

Primavera Sound 2019
070 Shake
Official
Agoria
Official
Aldous Harding
Official
Alice Phoebe Lou
Official
Ama Lou
Official
Anthony Naples
Official
Apparat
Official
Beak>
Official
Big Red Machine
Official
Big Thief
Official
Built to Spill
Official
Carcass
Official
Cardi B
Official
Carly Rae Jepsen
Official
Chai
Official
Charli XCX
Official
Christine and the Queens
Official
Clairo
Official
Courtesy
Official
Courtney Barnett
Official
Cuco
Official
Cupcakke
Official
DJ Coco
Official
Dam-Funk
Official
Danny Brown
Official
Deerhunter
Official
Denis Sulta
Official
Dirty Projectors
Official
Dream Wife
Official
Elen Setien
Official
Empress Of
Official
Erykah Badu
Official
FKA Twigs
Official
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Official
Fucked Up
Official
Future
Official
Gangsta Boo
Official
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Official
Guided By Voices
Official
Hatchie
Official
Helena Hauff
Official
Homeshake
Official
IM
Official
Iglooghost
Official
Interpol
Official
J Balvin
Official
JPEGMAFIA
Official
James Blake
Official
Janelle Monáe
Official
Jarvis Cocker Introducing Jarvis
Official
Jawbreaker
Official
Jayda G
Official
Joy Orbinson
Official
Julia Holter
Official
Julian Baker
Official
Kali Uchis
Official
Kodi Shane
Official
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Official
Liz Phair
Official
Lizzo
Official
Low
Official
Lucy Dacus
Official
Mac DeMarco
Official
Mara Masa
Official
Maribou State
Official
Modeselektor
Official
Mozhgan
Official
Mykki Blanco
Official
Mykur
Official
Nas
Official
Neneh Cherry
Official
Nina Kraviz
Official
Objekt
Official
Peggy Gou
Official
Pond
Official
Primal Scream
Official
Princess Nokia
Official
Pusha-T
Official
Richie Hawtin
Official
Rico Nasty
Official
Robyn
Official
Roisin Murphy
Official
Shonen Knife
Official
Sigrid
Official
Snail Mail
Official
Soccer Mommy
Official
Solange
Official
Sons of Kemet XL
Official
Sophie
Official
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
Official
Stereolab
Official
Stiff Little Fingers
Official
Suede
Logical
Tame Impala
Official
The Beths
Official
The Messthetics
Official
The Necks
Official
Tierra Whack
Official
Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble
Official
Tirzah
Official
Tomberlin
Official
Yaeji
Official
Yves Tumor
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Primavera Sound 2019
