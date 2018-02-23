Psycho Las Vegas 2018

After a successful debut in 2017, which drew rock and metal fans from around the world with sellout crowds of 10,000 each day, Las Rageous returns for its second year on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st. The two-day …
Rock in Rio is a recurring music festival originating in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It later branched into other locations such as Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas. The 2018 installment of Rock in Rio Lisboa goes down June 23rd, 24th, …
The 28-city hip-hop outing kicks off in late April.
Emerge: Impact + Music is 3 days of new music and ideas on the Las Vegas Strip. Join us April 6-8 for a festival like nothing you’ve experienced before. Emerge’s showcases combine music, art, and speaking to highlight the unique …
“Farewell Yellow Brick Road” will run until 2021 and include stops in nearly every continent.
Las Vegas’ finest takes on the Quebec band’s Funeral track in their home province.
The Las Vegas event also promises Against Me!, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and Turbo Negro, plus an amateur bowling tournament.
The shooter is said to have booked hotel rooms overlook Chicago’s Grant Park.
Lone gunman opened fire his hotel perch during concert headlined by country music star Jason Aldean.