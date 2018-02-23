Psycho Las Vegas 2018

Los Vegas, Nevada (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

$99 - $499

Official Website

For the third year in a row, Psycho Entertainment will be taking over The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort and will show festival-goers why it’s earned its place as Vegas’ Best Festival, according to Las Vegas Weekly. Feeding into the seven deadly sins, festival goers are able to delve into the culture, escape reality and live up to the Psycho name for a weekend by participating in everything that Las Vegas has to offer and more.