Psycho Las Vegas 2018

Aug 17 - Aug 19 2018

Los Vegas, Nevada (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

$99 - $499

For the third year in a row, Psycho Entertainment will be taking over The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort and will show festival-goers why it’s earned its place as Vegas’ Best Festival, according to Las Vegas Weekly. Feeding into the seven deadly sins, festival goers are able to delve into the culture, escape reality and live up to the Psycho name for a weekend by participating in everything that Las Vegas has to offer and more.

All Pigs Must Die
American Nightmare
Andrew W.K.
Big Business
Boris
CKY
Cloak
Coven
Dengue Fever
Dimmu Borgir
Elder
Enslaved
Eyehategod
Fireball Ministry
Forming the Void
Goblin
Godflesh
High on Fire
Magic Sword
Monolord
Mutoid Man
Necrot
Pallbearer
Primitive Man
Red Fang
Rocket From the Crypt
Spirit Adrift
Sun O)))
Survive
Temple Of Void
The Hellacopters
Tinariwen
Venom Inc.
Venomous Maximus
Voivod
Witchcraft
Wolves in the Throne Room
Wolvhammer
Zakk Sabbath
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

