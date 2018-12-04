Psycho Las Vegas 2019

Las Vegas, Nevada (Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino)

$249 (GA); $499 (VIP)

America’s annual rock ‘n’ roll bacchanal Psycho Las Vegas will take over Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino next Summer. Set to take place from August 16th through August 18th, Psycho Las Vegas is unmatched in its level of presentation and 2019 promises not only a bigger and better festival but the experience of a lifetime. The event will feature four stages, including the newly renovated Events Center, the iconic House Of Blues, the Mandalay Bay Beach, featuring a wave pool and lazy river, and an old-school Vegas-style Lounge in the middle of the casino floor.

