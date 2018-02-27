Pukkelpop 2018

Aug 15 - Aug 18 2018

Hasselt, Belgium (Kempische Steenweg)

For over 30 years, The Netherlands’ Pukkelpop selects a musical line-up with an alternative fringe. The festival has become one of Europe’s greatest outdoor music events with more than 250 current musical sensations, living legends and visionary alternative artists. It’s fun, relaxed, varied and very much built around the love of music!

Kendrick Lamar [NEW]
Festival schedule is not released yet.

