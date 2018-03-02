Punk Rock Bowling 2018

May 25 - May 28 2018

Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

$150 (GA)

For the past 20 years, no music festival has carved out as distinct a niche as Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. Started in 1999 by Shawn and Mark Stern, the brothers behind BYO Records, as well as founding members of the legendary Los Angeles punk band Youth Brigade, Punk Rock Bowling is one of the few events where the music is just as important as camaraderie—and a little friendly competition. And for its 20th-anniversary celebration, Punk Rock Bowling is going for broke.

7 Seconds
Official
Against Me!
Official
Agnostic Front
Official
Angelic Upstarts
Official
At the Drive-In
Official
DOA
Official
Dead To Me
Official
Dillinger Four
Official
GBH
Official
Good Riddance
Official
Hot Water Music
Official
L7
Official
Lagwagon
Official
Laura Jane Grace
Official
Marked Men
Official
NOFX
Official
Rise Against
Official
Slaves (UK)
Official
Steve Ignorant / CRASS '78-'84
Official
Strike Anywhere
Official
Subhumans
Official
Suicidal Tendencies
Official
Swingin' Utters
Official
The Bronx
Official
The Dwarves
Official
The Generators
Official
The Marked Men
Official
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Official
The Partisans
Official
The Shrine
Official
The Unseen
Official
Tim Barry
Official
Turbo Negro
Official
X
Official
Youth Brigarde
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

