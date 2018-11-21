Punk Rock Bowling 2019

Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

$125 (GA); $350 (VIP)

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival returns this May 24-27, 2019 to Las Vegas for Round XXI of the best punk rock and bowling party on the planet! For the past 20 years, no music festival has carved out as distinct a niche as Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. Started in 1999 by Shawn and Mark Stern, the brothers behind BYO Records, as well as founding members of the legendary Los Angeles punk band Youth Brigade, Punk Rock Bowling is one of the few events where the music is just as important as camaraderie—and a little friendly competition.

