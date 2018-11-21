Punk Rock Bowling 2019

Book tickets

May 24 - May 27 2019

Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

$125 (GA); $350 (VIP)

Official Website

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival returns this May 24-27, 2019 to Las Vegas for Round XXI of the best punk rock and bowling party on the planet! For the past 20 years, no music festival has carved out as distinct a niche as Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. Started in 1999 by Shawn and Mark Stern, the brothers behind BYO Records, as well as founding members of the legendary Los Angeles punk band Youth Brigade, Punk Rock Bowling is one of the few events where the music is just as important as camaraderie—and a little friendly competition.

Other years
Punk Rock Bowling
Dead Boys
Official
Descendents
Official
Drug Church
Official
FEAR
Official
FLAG
Official
Fucked Up
Official
Lower Class Brats
Official
Perkele
Official
Rancid
Official
Refused
Official
Shame
Official
Street Dogs
Official
The Adolescents
Official
The Casualties
Official
The Coathangers
Official
The Damned
Official
The Hives
Official
The Pietasters
Official
The Skints
Official
The Specials
Official
The Stranglers
Official
The Toasters
Official
The Undertones
Official
The Vandals
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Punk Rock Bowling 2019 Poster featured
2019 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival to feature Rancid, Refused, Descendents, The Specials, and more

The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.

by November 21, 2018, 1:22pm
0 comments
Bad Religion unveil new song “My Sanity”: Stream

The latest stand-alone single from the veteran punk-rock band.

by November 15, 2018, 4:35pm
0 comments
Dropkick Murphys, photo by Debi Del Grande
Dropkick Murphys announce 2019 St. Patrick’s Day tour

An annual tradition for the Boston punk rockers.

by November 12, 2018, 11:04am
0 comments
Foals New Album 2019, photo by Amy Ryan
Foals to release new album in 2019

Plus, the band has confirmed a handful of European festivals, with more live dates to come.

by November 05, 2018, 2:04pm
0 comments
Exit Festival 2019
EXIT Festival 2019

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …

by October 16, 2018, 8:25pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
5 comments
nofx camp punk in drublic removal
NOFX booted from own festival in light of crude jokes about Las Vegas shooting

Fat Mike’s Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have also been removed from this weekend’s Camp Punk in Drublic.

by May 31, 2018, 7:03pm
12 comments
NOFX, photo by Philip Cosores
NOFX on Las Vegas shooting: “At least they were country fans”

Last October’s tragic massacre left more than 50 dead and 500 injured.

by
3 comments
Lollapalooza is coming to Stockholm, Sweden in 2019
Lollapalooza to launch festival in Stockholm, Sweden

The sixth Lollapalooza offshoot, and third European festival, goes down in 2019.

by May 30, 2018, 11:34am
0 comments
Photos
Punk Rock Bowling
Submit your photo