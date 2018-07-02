Pygmalion Festival 2018

Sep 26 - Sep 29 2018

Champaign-Urbana, Illinois (Various Venues)

Since 2005, the programming at PYGMALION has sought to engage its community of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois with the newest and most vital live music it can afford. Over the years, it has grown from simply being a music festival, and into a multi-disciplinary event. In 2018, it has expanded once again. In addition to Music, Literature, Technology, Food, and a Made Fest, and it brings Comedy and Podcasts to the forefront as well.

Pygmalion 2018
Anna Burch
Official
Campdogzz
Official
Castor
Official
Diet Cig
Official
Eryn Allen Kane
Official
Foxing
Official
Frankie Cosmos
Official
JPEGMAFIA
Official
Kweku Collins
Official
Kyle Kinane
Official
Liz Acevedo
Official
Mount Kimbie
Official
Paul Cherry
Official
Playboi Carti
Official
Post Animal
Official
Tesla Coil
Official
Tig Notaro
Official
Two Feet
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Pygmalion 2018
