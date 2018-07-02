Pygmalion Festival 2018

The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is an annual music festival held in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on two consecutive three-day weekends. The 2018 edition goes down October 5th-7th and October 12th-14th.
An extension of Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, Pitchfork Music Festival Paris returns November 1st-3rd, 2018. The event’s home is right in the heart of the Grand Halle de la Villette in Paris’ 19th arrondissement, and has been since 2011. Over …
Mempho Music Festival is the latest chapter in the rich musical history of Memphis. Its founders are committed to making the festival an integral part of the Memphis cultural scene for years to come. Mempho Fest has been created to …
The Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is a multi-day music and arts festival held in City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Voodoo Experience has hosted more than 2000 artists and over one million festival goers during its existence. The …
A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Modest Mouse, and Janelle Monáe also confirmed for the New Orleans festival.
Louisville festival also promises Ice Cube, Billy Idol, Clutch, Avenged Sevenfold, Underoath, Glassjaw, The Sword, and more.
The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.
The trek is sandwiched around her previously announced festival appearances at FYF, Outside Lands, and Panorama.
The lineup also boasts Alice in Chains, At the Drive-In, Incubus, 311, Slash, and more.