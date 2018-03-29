Reading and Leeds Music Festivals 2018

Aug 24 - Aug 26 2018

Reading and Leeds, England

£205.00 (GA)

The Reading and Leeds Festivals are a pair of annual rock music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously over the August bank holiday weekend, sharing the same bill. The Reading Festival is held at Little John’s Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading, near the Caversham Bridge. The Leeds event is held in Bramham Park, near Wetherby, the grounds of a historic house. Campsites are available at both sites and weekend tickets include camping. Day tickets are also sold.

Other years
$uicideboy$
Official
A-Trak [NEW]
Official
Annie Mac
Official
Beartooth
Official
Belly
Official
Bicep
Official
Big Shaq
Official
Brockhampton
Official
BØRNS [NEW]
Official
COIN
Official
Chase Atlantic
Official
Courteeners
Official
DJ Semtex
Official
DMA's [NEW]
Official
Death From Above [NEW]
Official
Dinosaur Pile Up [NEW]
Official
Diplo
Official
Dream Wife
Official
Dua Lipa
Official
Fall Out Boy
Official
Fredo
Official
Ghetts
Official
Hannah Wants
Official
Hinds
Official
Hippo Campus [NEW]
Official
Hollywood Undead
Official
Hudson Taylor
Official
IAMDDB
Official
J HUS
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
Kings of Leon
Official
Lady Bird
Official
Lil Pump
Official
METZ [NEW]
Official
Maggie Rogers [NEW]
Official
Mike Shinoda [NEW]
Official
Nadia Rose
Official
Netsky b2b Jauz b2b Slushii
Official
Nines
Official
Normandie
Official
Nothing But Thieves
Official
Pale Waves
Official
Panic at the Disco
Official
Papa Roach
Official
Playboi Carti
Official
Post Malone
Official
Protoje
Official
Rae Morris
Official
Rex Orange County [NEW]
Official
Royal Republic
Official
Sam Fender
Official
Sigrid
Official
Skepta
Official
Ski Mask the Slump God
Official
Skindred [NEW]
Official
Sum 41
Official
Sunflower Bean [NEW]
Official
Teenage Wrist
Official
The Blaze
Official
The Joy Formidable [NEW]
Official
The Used [NEW]
Official
The Wombats
Official
Trash Boat
Official
Underoath
Official
Wolf Alice
Official
Wretch 32
Official
Yungblud
Official
Yungen
Official

