Reading and Leeds Music Festivals 2018

Reading and Leeds Music Festivals 2018Book tickets
Aug 24 - Aug 26 2018
Reading and Leeds, England
£205.00 (GA)
The Reading and Leeds Festivals are a pair of annual rock music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously over the August bank holiday weekend, sharing the same bill. The Reading Festival is held at Little John’s Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading, near the Caversham Bridge. The Leeds event is held in Bramham Park, near Wetherby, the grounds of a historic house. Campsites are available at both sites and weekend tickets include camping. Day tickets are also sold.