Reading and Leeds Music Festivals 2019

Aug 23 - Aug 25 2019

Reading and Leeds, England

Reading and Leeds are a pair of annual rock music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously over the August bank holiday weekend, sharing the same bill. The 2019 edition goes down August 23rd-25th.

Reading and Leeds 2019
Bastille
Official
Billie Eilish
Official
Blossoms
Official
Bowling For Soup
Official
Denis Sulta
Official
Foo Fighters
Official
G Flip
Official
Juice WRLD
Official
PVRIS
Official
Pale Waves
Official
Post Malone
Official
Stefflon Don
Official
Sundara Karma
Official
The 1975
Official
The Amazons
Official
The Distillers
Official
Twenty One Pilots
Official
Yungblud
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0');

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0'); });

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0'); });

