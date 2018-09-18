Red Bull Music Festival Chicago 2018

Chicago, Illinois (Various Venues)

Red Bull Music will launch the latest installment of their critically acclaimed international music series in Chicago this November, bringing with it a month-long slate of expertly curated original programming spanning the city’s diverse music genres. Red Bull Music Festival Chicago will explore and celebrate Chicago’s rich cultural heritage while spotlighting its modern music landscape. Red Bull Music Festival (RBMF) makes its midwest debut after six acclaimed installments in New York City and a 2017 Los Angeles festival, and will feature live performances, club nights and lectures at some of Chicago’s most unique venues.

