Red Bull Music Festival Chicago 2018

Nov 03 - Nov 29 2018

Chicago, Illinois (Various Venues)

Red Bull Music will launch the latest installment of their critically acclaimed international music series in Chicago this November, bringing with it a month-long slate of expertly curated original programming spanning the city’s diverse music genres. Red Bull Music Festival Chicago will explore and celebrate Chicago’s rich cultural heritage while spotlighting its modern music landscape. Red Bull Music Festival (RBMF) makes its midwest debut after six acclaimed installments in New York City and a 2017 Los Angeles festival, and will feature live performances, club nights and lectures at some of Chicago’s most unique venues.

Red Bull Music Fest Chicago
070 Shake
CupcakKe
DJ Heather
Desiigner
Future Rootz
Jamila Woods
Jeff Parker
KC Ortiz
Merzbow
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Nas
No I.D.
Numero Group
ONO
Pachanga
Pusha-T
Roy Kinsey
Stephen O'Malley of Sunn O)))
Teyana Taylor
Vic Mensa
Won Kim
Red Bull Music Fest Chicago
