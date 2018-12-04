Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles 2019

Book tickets

Feb 07 - Feb 28 2019

Los Angeles, California (Various Venues)

Official Website

Red Bull Music will return this February to the City of Angels for the next installment of the critically acclaimed international music series. Kicking off February 7th, Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles 2019 (RBMF LA) will explore how music intersects with film, gaming, photography and more, as well as partnering with groundbreaking artists from Los Angeles and around the world for special performances and lectures.

Other years
Red Bull LA 2019
Illegal Civilization
Official
Rae Sremmurd
Official
Robyn
Official
San Cha
Official
Show Me the Body
Official
The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2
Official
Tierra Whack
Official
Tommy Genesis
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
The Chemical Brothers No Geography album announcement
The Chemical Brothers announce new album, No Geography, plus 2019 tour dates

The follow-up to 2015’s Born in the Echoes is due out in Spring 2019.

by November 19, 2018, 10:07am
0 comments
Gary Clark Jr. announces 2019 tour dates

The 20-date outing kicks off in March.

by November 12, 2018, 4:49pm
1 comment
Panda Bear painting by Hugo Oliveira Buoys Album Announcement Dolphins
Panda Bear announces 2019 tour dates

Coming in support of the Animal Collective’s latest solo LP, Buoys.

by
0 comments
ASAP Rocky Injured Generation Tour Dates 2019
ASAP Rocky announces 2019 “Injured Generation” North American tour

ASAP Mob rapper to hit the road in January and February 2019.

by October 29, 2018, 2:10pm
0 comments
Remind Me Tomorrow World tour Dates 2019 Sharon
Sharon Van Etten announces 2019 headlining tour

Coming in support of her upcoming album, Remind Me Tomorrow.

by October 16, 2018, 10:00am
0 comments
Megacruise
Inaugural Megacruise to feature Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament and more

The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.

by October 10, 2018, 9:55am
0 comments
Pusha T Fall Daytona Tour Ben Kaye
Pusha-T announces new DAYTONA tour dates

Including makeup shows for dates canceled over the summer.

by September 27, 2018, 10:22am
0 comments
Red Bull Music Fest Chicago
Red Bull Music Festival Chicago 2018

Red Bull Music will launch the latest installment of their critically acclaimed international music series in Chicago this November, bringing with it a month-long slate of expertly curated original programming spanning the city’s diverse music genres. Red Bull Music Festival …

by September 18, 2018, 11:08am
0 comments
Oneohtrix Point Never announces Usher single, new EPs
Oneohtrix Point Never premieres new EP, The Station: Stream

Featuring three new songs: “Monody”, “Blow By Blow”, and the Japanese-only bonus track “Trance 1”.

by July 27, 2018, 10:20am
0 comments
Photos
Red Bull LA 2019
Submit your photo