Riot Fest Chicago 2019

Book tickets

Sep 13 - Sep 15 2019

Chicago, Illinois (Douglas Park)

Official Website

Like a lot of good music, Riot Fest began in a basement, when a rabid fan wanted to connect his favorite bands with like-minded music lovers in Chicago. Fifteen years and 1,500+ bands later, Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park with a stacked array of bands to score the festivities—featuring many friends of Riot Fest returning to pay tribute to the festival and its loyal fans, alongside iconic and emerging artists who reflect the broad musical tastes the festival is known for.

Other years
Riot Fest 2019
AVAIL (performing Over the James)
Official
Against Me! (performing Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues)
Official
American Football
Official
Andrew W.K.
Official
Angel Du$t
Official
Anthrax
Official
Anti-Flag
Official
Bikini Kill
Official
Blink-182
Official
Bloc Party (performing Silent Alarm)
Official
Bob Mould
Official
Caroline Rose
Official
Chaos Chaos
Official
Cock Sparrer
Official
Cursive
Official
Dashboard Confessional (performing The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most)
Official
Dave Hause & The Mermaid
Official
Dead Swords
Official
Descendents
Official
Die Antwoord
Official
Elder Brother
Official
Frank Iero and the Future Violents
Official
GWAR
Official
Glassjaw (performing Worship & Tribute)
Official
Guided By Voices
Official
H2O
Official
Hot Snakes
Official
Hot Water Music
Official
I Don't Know How They Found Me
Official
Jawbreaker
Official
Less Than Jake
Official
Lucero
Official
Manchester Orchestra
Official
Neck Deep
Official
Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets
Official
PVRIS
Official
Patti Smith and Her Band
Official
Pennywise
Official
Prof
Official
Rancid
Official
Ride
Official
Rise Against
Official
Save Ferris
Official
Senses Fail (performing Let It Enfold You and From The Depths Of Dreams)
Official
Skating Polly
Official
Slayer
Official
Streetlight Manifesto
Official
Surfer Blood
Official
Taking Back Sunday (performing Tell All Your Friends and Louder Now)
Official
Teenage Bottlerocket
Official
Testament
Official
The B-52s
Official
The Beaches
Official
The Damned Things
Official
The Ergs!
Official
The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots)
Official
The Get Up Kids
Official
The Hu
Official
The Raconteurs
Official
The Selecter (performing Too Much Pressure)
Official
The Starting Line
Official
The Story So Far
Official
The Struts
Official
Turnover
Official
Turnstile
Official
Village People
Official
Violent Femmes
Official
Ween (performing The Mollusk)
Official
White Reaper
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Photos
Riot Fest 2019
Submit your photo