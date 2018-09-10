Riptide Music Festival 2018

Music Tastes Good, the mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival, returns to Marina Green Park, along the picturesque Downtown Long Beach shoreline, on September 29 and 30th, and will be headlined by none other than iconic British New Wave …
Tropicalia is a new two-day music and taco festival taking place in Long Beach, California on November 3rd and 4th, 2018. The event is produced by Goldenvoice.
California garage rockers return with the follow-up to 2016’s City Club.
Surf City Blitz is a new 2-day destination festival featuring music from one of the greatest punk rock lineups in the history of California (including some of the biggest bands to come out of OC), along with Roland Sands Presents …
Fall trek promises variety acts, drag queens, and “a mental stage design.”
Synthpop pioneers will play shows across the US, Canada, and Mexico between August and November.
The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.
Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.
The trek is sandwiched around her previously announced festival appearances at FYF, Outside Lands, and Panorama.