Riptide Music Festival 2018

Nov 30 - Dec 02 2018

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Fort Lauderdale Beach)

Riptide Music Festival, powered by Ford, launched in 2016, is centrally located on Fort Lauderdale Beach (1100 Seabreeze Blvd) making this weekend event the ultimate beach party experience. The 2018 edition goes down November 30th – December 2nd.

Riptide Music Festival
311
Official
Alice Merton
Official
Baha Men
Official
Bishop Briggs
Official
Blue October
Official
Bob Moses
Official
Cold War Kids
Official
Collective Soul
Official
Dirty Heads
Official
Everclear
Official
Just Loud
Official
Live
Official
Lovelytheband
Official
Matt and Kim
Official
Panic at the Disco
Official
Sheila E.
Official
Sir Sly
Official
Sublime with Rome
Official
Sugar Ray
Official
Superorganism
Official
The Crystal Method
Official
The Jacksons
Official
The Sugar Hill Gang
Official
Young the Giant
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Riptide Music Festival
