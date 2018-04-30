River City Rockfest 2018

Sep 22 - Sep 22 2018

San Antonio, Texas (The AT&T Center Grounds)

$59.50 - $99.50 (GA); $159.50 (VIP)

Bud Light River City Rockfest returns for its sixth year with a massive rock lineup Saturday, September 22nd at The AT&T Center Grounds in San Antonio, Texas. South Texas’ only rock festival will feature a headlining performance from Nine Inch Nails, and will also feature Primus, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Chevelle, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Clutch, Hellyeah, Suicidal Tendencies, and many more on three stages.

River City Rockfest 2018
Bush
Official
Chevelle
Official
Clutch
Official
Drowning Pool
Official
HELLYEAH
Official
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Official
Nine Inch Nails
Official
Primus
Official
Stone Temple Pilots
Official
Suicidal Tendencies
Official
The Fever 333
Official
The Sword
Official
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Official
Upon A Burning Body
Official
Yelawolf
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

