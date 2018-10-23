Rock am Ring & Rock im Park 2019

Jun 07 - Jun 09 2019

Mendig and Nuremberg, Germany

169,00 EUR (GA); 999,00 EUR (VIP)

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both festivals are usually regarded as one event with a mostly identical lineup for both festivals. All artists perform one day at Mendig and another day in Nuremberg during the three-day event. The 2019 edition of the festivals go down June 7th-9th.

Rock am Ring Rock im Park
Alice in Chains
Official
Amon Amarth
Official
Architects
Official
Bastille
Official
Die Antwoord
Official
Dropkick Murphys
Official
Foals
Official
Godsmack
Official
Halestorm
Official
Hot Water Music
Official
Nothing. Nowhere.
Official
Power Trip
Official
Sabaton
Official
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators
Official
Slipknot
Official
The 1975
Official
The Bosshoss
Official
Tool
Official
UVM
Official
Welshly Arms
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

